Six months jail for man stealing car and phone

THE friend of a man whose Toyota Prado was stolen from a Grafton Base Hospital carpark has thwarted the car thief's plans to use the vehicle as his own.

Grafton man Stephen Fuller, 46, was this week sentenced to six months jail in Grafton Local Court over the theft of the vehicle, as well as stealing a phone and cards from a nearby house.

His arrest came on Saturday, when police were called to the Grafton Hockey grounds by a witness who had seen Fuller driving the distinctive blue vehicle that he knew belonged to his friend and followed him.

The Prado had been stolen between 1am and 7am from the Mary St carpark at the hospital on Friday.

Fuller remained at the hockey grounds until officers arrived and questioned him. During a search of his person, a bum bag he was wearing was found to contain five screwdrivers, pliers, screws, a picture hook and a Samsung S5 mobile with another man's driver's license and cards inside, items which had been stolen from a house on North Meadow Drive between 5.30-6.30am on Friday.

He was arrested and later interviewed at the Grafton Police station where he made full admissions to both thefts and said the items he stole were intended for his own personal use.

He was charged with take/drive conveyance without permission, larceny, entering enclosed lands without permission and possession of housebreaking implements.

Court documents show Fuller was on parole at the time of the offences.

After pleading guilty to all charges in Grafton Local Court on Monday, Magistrate Robyn Denes sentenced the 46-year-old to a fixed term of six months jail from August 5.

He will be eligible for release on February 4, 2018.