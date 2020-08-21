Six new hot spots declared for NSW

Six new COVID hot spots have been declared in NSW as health authorities work desperately to find the sources of 16 mystery cases.

Health authorities have announced six new coronavirus hot-spot locations around NSW as the desperate hunt for the sources of 16 "mystery cases" continues.

On Friday, all of Newcastle, the Woollahra area - including Point Piper and Double Bay - The Hills LGA in northwest Sydney and the Hornsby LGA were all declared hot spots.

The suburbs of Guildford and Merrylands in Sydney's southwest were also added to the list.

Anyone who lives in these areas or has visited in the last two weeks is asked to get tested at the sign of the mildest symptoms.

The new suburbs join the Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, City of Sydney east, Fairfield, Liverpool and Parramatta local government areas.

Only one new case of coronavirus was recorded on Friday, out of 32, 580 tests.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the only way to find the source of the mystery cases was to increase testing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

The patient was a close contact of a previously reported infection at Hornsby Hospital.

Despite the low case numbers over the past week, there are still 16 cases with no known source, an issue Premier Gladys Berejiklian has described as anxiety inducing.

Increased pressure has been put on residents in southwest Sydney and western Sydney to be tested at the first sign of the smallest symptom.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the only way to find the source of the mystery cases - including the one that set off the Thai Rock restaurant cluster of more than 100 people - was to increase testing.

"The virus continues to circulate in the community and vigilance must be maintained," she said on Friday.

"It is vital that high rates of testing continue in order to find the source of the cases still under investigation and to identify and stop further spread of the virus."

