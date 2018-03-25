Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Buzzsaw stopped on the vertical section at Dreamworld. Picture: Russell Gerrard
The Buzzsaw stopped on the vertical section at Dreamworld. Picture: Russell Gerrard
News

Dreamworld rollercoaster stuck for 15 minutes

by Amanda Robbemond
22nd Mar 2018 4:52 PM

THRILLSEEKERS at Dreamworld have been left hanging - literally - for 15 minutes after the BuzzSaw rollercoaster came to a sudden halt this afternoon.

Six people were on board at the time, with Dreamworld staff keeping in contact with them through the ride's speaker system, according to a spokeswoman.

The Buzzsaw stopped on the vertical section at Dreamworld. Picture: Russell Gerrard
The Buzzsaw stopped on the vertical section at Dreamworld. Picture: Russell Gerrard

"The BuzzSaw controlled stop sensors were activated today at approximately 1.40pm bringing the ride to an immediate stop," she said.

"All of our rides are fitted with computer-operated controlled stop sensors and are an essential component of this ride's safety features. They occur for a variety of reasons, from safety sensor alignment to guest behaviour or weather.

"They are an essential built-in part of ride safety systems. As per standard operating procedures for controlled stops, the ride will be inspected by engineers and retested, before it reopens."

dreamworld editors picks general-seniors-news rollercoaster
Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

News Truck fire impacting traffic on Summerland Way

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

News 12 months later, Cyclone Debbie's impact still felt

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

News $1.71 billion to fix damage from Townsville to Lismore

Local Partners