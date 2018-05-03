Menu
This car was allegedly involved in a dramatic police chase on the Pacific Highway this morning.
News

Six police cars involved in dramatic highway chase

Alison Paterson
by
3rd May 2018 10:04 AM

AT LEAST six police cars were involved in a dramatic chase along the Pacific Highway this morning, with the driver finally arrested before 10am.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said the driver was arrested between Woodburn and Wardell after road spikes were used.

"The police pursuit was initiated out of our Local Area Command, it started in the Grafton area," she said.

"The car's tyres were spiked twice and he has been stopped and arrested."

At this stage the man's reasons for evading police and leading them on a pursuit remain unclear, she said.

More to come.

