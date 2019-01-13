Six teenagers stabbed at Sydney party

An injured 34-year-old-man is under police guard in hospital after he allegedly went on a stabbing spree at a party in a Sydney park that left six teenagers with knife wounds.

Crime scene in Turramurra where teenagers were stabbed. Picture: Dean Asher

Police were called to a park on Gilroy Road in Turramurra at 11.40pm on Saturday where they found the man with head and upper body injuries along with six teenagers - aged between 15 and 19 - with varying stab wounds. Among them is a 17-year-old Mt Kuring-Gai boy now undergoing surgery at Royal North Shore Hospital for stab wounds to his throat, chest and abdomen. A 16-year-old girl is going into surgery in the same hospital for wounds to her neck and arm.

Crime scene in Eastern Road, Turramurra. Picture: Dean Asher

The victims are from surrounding suburbs including Berowra, Hornsby and Mt Colah. They were all expected to survive, police said in a statement. Detectives have been told the older man stabbed the teens during a fight. A police spokeswoman told AAP it was still unclear if the stabbing began before or after the man was assaulted.

Investigations continue. Picture: Dean Asher

He was not a member of their group.

He remains under guard at Westmead Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.