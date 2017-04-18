5 major topics on tonight's council agenda

CLARENCE Valley councillors may be in for a long meeting tonight, with a bumper April business paper of more than 200 pages.

On that note, we have picked a few key items from tonight's agenda which may be of interest:

1. Special rate variation works update

AT THE August 2016 Council meeting, Council adopted a works program to expend the funds generated from the Special Rate Variation.

An update on the works program will be discussed tonight.

2. Yamba SES relocation and upgrade

THE current Yamba SES operates from a shed that is separately fenced but on the same site as the council works depot in Neptune Pl, Yamba.

The current site is constrained for space for SES and council operations by having the two organisations share the use of the facility.

A report by the general manager has recommended that council support the acquisition of land as per a confidential attachment for a new Yamba SES headquarters, and delegate the Acting General Manager to facilitate negotiations for its purchase up to market value.

Yamba SES Training Co-ordinator Terrie Murray (left) and Acting Controller Michelle Fraser with shovels in hand for the sand bagging operations during the East Coast low that travelled across the Clarence Valley on Saturday, 18th March, 2017. Debrah Novak

3. DA for new caravan park at Palmers Island

THE environment, planning & community committee has recommended a Development Application for the construction of a new caravan park at Palmers Island be approved subject to conditions.

Development Application DA2015/0373 seeks approval for the construction of a Caravan Park, in stages.

A total of 109 short term sites make up the proposed park on River Rd, including a mix of cabins, van sites and camping grounds. The application was originally reported to the December 2016 Council meeting for consideration.

At that meeting, council deferred determination of the application until the February 2017 meeting at the request of the applicant.

The application was reported to the February 2017 meeting (Item No. 14.004/17) to request additional time be allowed to present information. That request was granted. This report is for final consideration of the application.

Ten objections to the proposal have been received by Council, which are up for discussion today.

4. Proposed renaming of oval at Tucabia

IT HAS been proposed that Victoria Park oval at Tucabia should be named the AG Murray Oval, after Alan George Murray, who died on January 31, 2015.

It is recommended that the council place the proposed naming on public exhibition for a period of 30 days.

5. Council meeting prayer program cancellation

CLARENCE Valley councillor Greg Clancy has proposed a motion to cancel the current program of prayers at council meetings, on the basis that it is not in accordance with the council's code of meeting practice, and that it is discriminatory to people of other or no religious faith.

It comes following an email forwarded from mayor Jim Simmons just prior to the March Council meeting.

It was from Rev. Adrian Van Ash confirming arrangements with Council for a prayer to be said by a different member of the clergy at each Grafton Council meeting.