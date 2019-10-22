Sixteen of the 19 people killed on the roads were locals

Police are rolling out a major roads blitz on the Coffs Clarence to try and stop the region's rising road toll in 2019.

Police are rolling out a major roads blitz on the Coffs Clarence to try and stop the region's rising road toll in 2019. Matt Deans

SIXTEEN of the 19 motorists killed on Coffs Clarence roads this year have been locals, people you may know.

With thinly veiled raw emotion, NSW police today aired frustration and concern that 2019 will end as a year of tragedy for the region.

"Two weeks ago we came to you and we spoke to you about our concerns for driver behaviour and we pleaded with you to consider others, in the last seven days there has been three further deaths on Coffs Clarence Police District roads," Supt. Gorman said.

Police reaction to rising road toll: Coffs Clarence police want the road deaths to stop.

"It's a complete, unnecessary loss of life. the actions and the poor decisions have a lasting effect. Consider your decisions.

"Consider those people in your car, your family your friends.

He said for serving police the death knocks are among the toughest part of the job.

"It's not just in the middle of the night police are knocking on doors, it's in the middle of the day, it's first thing in the morning we are knocking on doors.

"If someone is waiting for someone to come home and we are knocking on that door, everyone knows why we are there and the anguish the sound that comes out of those people are something that you will never, never forget.

"This is unacceptable, now we are going to make you consider it, we are fed-up with the behaviour of drivers and the last weekend there was two drivers allegedly stopped over 150kmh

"A little over a week ago, I allegedly stopped a vehicle that the driver nearly went six times the legal limit - people are not getting the message.

He said motorists 'poor' decisions are having life changing consequences.

"Of the 19 deaths so far in this police district I believe 16 were local people. They are dying within sight of their homes."

"That's someone that you may know that has died.

"This month we commemorate the bus crash at Cowper, where a lot of people lost their lives we don't want to end up back in that time.

"I'm pleading with you take consideration for others, otherwise we will take that consideration for you. Show some respect."

"We need you as a community to start talking about this, we need you to respond, we cannot continue this.

"I started in the police in 1991 this is the worst I've seen it since the early 90s."