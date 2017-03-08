SIZE MATTERS: Mango more than a handful

NOW THAT'S A MANGO: Barbara Rigg says that they do things a little bit bigger in Ashby Heights, but even she was surprised when her sister Gail found this whopper that had escaped the notice of the local king parrots.

Barbara Rigg says that they do things a little bit bigger in Ashby Heights, but even she was surprised when her sister Gail found this whopper that had escaped the notice of the local king parrots.

"We believe we do some things in a biggggg way up here," wrote Barbara Rigg in her email to The Daily Examiner.

"We have this agreement with the king parrots that we share the fruit off the banana and mango trees.

"Just quietly, I try to snatch some of the mangos off as soon as they are a reasonable size.

"Recently my sister Gail (pictured) was checking our mango tree and found this little beauty that both the birds and I had missed!

"It made quite a few Mango Daiquiris!"

Do you do things bigger than they do Ashby Heights? Share your photos of all things giant to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au or on our Facebook page.