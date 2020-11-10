Sizzler finally reveals iconic recipe

Fans have been trying to recreate it for years and now - as one final hurrah - Sizzler has shared its cheese toast recipe.

People wait in line for hours just to eat it but now you don't have to.

As a final farewell present, Sizzler has revealed just how to make its iconic cheese toast.

For years people have speculated about how to make the perfect version, with people sharing hacks and recipes that go viral.

With Sizzler's final nine Australia restaurants closing their doors on November 15, the chain's final parting gift is the precise recipe.

And behold, here it is:

Ingredients:

Thick sliced white bread

pecorino cheese

margarine

Method:

1. Combine equal amounts of margarine with pecorino cheese and mix to create a paste.

2. Spread the mixture on one side of the bread.

3. Cook it in your frying pan on a low to medium heat for about 60 seconds. When it's golden brown, it's ready to eat.

Just one of the remaining Sizzlers that will close by Sunday.

The basic recipe for the toast has not changed since it originated in the US more than 40 years ago.

Other people have used parmesan cheese for their versions which are said to be equally delicious.

Earlier this year chaos erupted over a re-creation of the top-secret heavenly cheese toast on Facebook after a home cook shared her genius recipe.

Even Americans are making sure they get a final taste of the cheese toast.

Again, the prospect of cheese toast was playing havoc with our reasonable decision-making abilities so we decided to wait in the line. A short time later a Sizzler staff member came out and told us there would be a three hour wait. With heavy hearts we decided to leave. — Hamish Hastie (@hamishhastie) November 9, 2020



The restaurant chain used to be everywhere around Australia but its buffet theme, the country's changing taste and a more competitive food environment left Sizzler struggling.

The Sizzler restaurants closing are located in Queensland at Mermaid Beach, Loganholme, Toowoomba, Maroochydore and Caboolture; in Western Australia in Innaloo, Kelmscott and Morley; and in New South Wales in Campbelltown.

Its parent company Collins Foods made the "difficult decision" after sales were slow to recover from the peak of COVID-19 impacts.

About 600 employees have been offered redundancy packages and some staff will be deployed to its KFC or Taco Bell operations.

Originally published as Sizzler finally reveals iconic recipe