Watts Up and Nan's Dozen face off against each other at the Minnie Water Wooli SLSC beach volleyball day on December 30, 2018.
Sport

Sizzling action on the sand for A division decider

Matthew Elkerton
by
31st Dec 2018 2:52 PM
VOLLEYBALL: In front of a swelling crowd on the shores at Minnie Water, Net Ninjas fought valiantly to unseat reigning champions Wild Cat Slayers in the annual Minnie Water Beach Volleyball A division final.

In what was a tight final match-up, it was the killer instinct of the Net Ninjas that got them the victory 21-19.

It was a popular victory for the outfit, who are regulars at the annual event, and their burgeoning support crew celebrated every point in the final.

Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Club secretary Angela Hinterholzl said it was a thrilling finish to what was a perfect day on the sand.

"The final could have easily gone either way, both of those teams have been regulars at the event each year so it was good to see them fighting it out for glory,” Hinterholzl said.

It was a tough tournament for runners-up Wild Cat Slayers who were hit by injury in the lead-up.

But they fought valiantly after earning the right to play in A grade after the early qualifying round.

More than 16 teams took to the sand across two grades of volleyball, with competition newcomers Bradleys taking the second division crown in a tight tussle with returning side Spike My Drink.

"The weather and the tide were both in our favour on the day and there was fantastic volleyball played in great spirit.,” Hinterholzl said.

"There were a few dives in the sand to get that perfect shot, and amazingly a few actually paid off.”

While the action on the courts sizzled in the rising temperatures, there was also plenty of fun for the children during the day with the annual sand castle competition and beach activities led by the club's rising nipper brigade.

"Everything ran really smoothly and it was a great day in the sand, with plenty of people getting

involved in the fun,” Hinterholzl said.

The surf club thanked the hard-working volunteers and myriad sponsors who put up prizes including Low Pressure Surf Co, The Clocktower Hotel, LockSolid Locksmiths and TLE Electrical.

