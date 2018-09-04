Skate park frustration: 'I hope to skate it before I'm 50'

UPDATE 3.58pm: IT REMAINS unclear whether a skate park at the Wollongbar TAFE site will be possible.

As residents who want to see the facility built on the Alstonville plateau prepare to meet to discuss the issue tonight, Ballina Shire Council has confirmed it has begun preliminary work on investigating the Wollongbar site.

This was proposed by councillor Sharon Cadwallader at last month's general meeting, as councillors voted down plans for the skate park at Wollongbar Sports Fields.

The council's manager of civil services John Truman said staff would work to identify whether the TAFE site would be feasible as soon as possible.

Mr Truman said they had begun engaging with TAFE NSW.

"That's in its really early phases," Mr Truman said.

"We are looking to try and get their response as quickly as possible, so we know and can communicate to the community whether that option will be on the table or not."

Original story: SUPPORTERS of a planned skate park for the Alstonville plateau will gather to nut out their game plan tonight.

Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park member Tony Chavez said the group was frustrated by Ballina Shire Council's recent decision to reject plans for the skate park at Wollongbar Sports Fields.

He said they would discuss how they could help the facility to become a reality sooner rather than later.

"We're getting back together to see what we can do next," Mr Chavez said.

After years of debate about the location, Mr Chavez said they hoped the matter could be resolved and progressed "as soon as possible".

"We don't really care where they put it as long as they put it somewhere," he said.

"I hope to skate it before I'm 50.

"It's just really something that needs to be done."

During the council's August meeting, councillor Sharon Cadwallader suggested they investigate the prospect of using open space at the Wollongbar TAFE campus for the skate park.

At the meeting, the council's general manager Paul Hickey's comments that this would be unlikely to succeed.

"I don't think it's highly likely, but we could try," Mr Hickey said at the time.

The group will meet at Alstonville Bowls Club from 5.30pm tonight.