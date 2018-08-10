Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

ON THE LIP: Ned Haddrell practices his skills at the Yamba Skate Park at a Skate All Day'event last year. The Yamba Skate Park will host the competition again in September as part of Child Protection Week.

ON THE LIP: Ned Haddrell practices his skills at the Yamba Skate Park at a Skate All Day'event last year. The Yamba Skate Park will host the competition again in September as part of Child Protection Week. Debrah

KIKFLIPS and Sik Flix celebrates youth culture with a skate, scooter and film competition to be held in Grafton and Yamba.

Coinciding with the International Day of Youth, the Grafton event takes place at Grafton Skate Park on August 12 from 10am-3pm.

The competition will then travel to Yamba for Child Protection Week, hitting the Yamba Skate Park on September 8 from 10am-3pm according to event organiser Sonya Mears-Lynch from Social Futures.

"There will some awesome prizes to be won, killer tunes thanks to Jempire Events and a free barbecue as well,” she said.

"The competition is open to anyone 10-25 years old and people will compete in age divisions. There will also be an expression session where entrants are free to go wild and let their originality shine.”

Hosted by Social Futures and by supported by the Clarence Youth Action Group and Clarence Valley Council, the Kickflips and Sik Flix Competition aims to celebrate the best of youth and culture.

Entry is free. To register, please phone Sonya 0427317595, Michelle 0427847819 or Grant 0427333281 or call into Social Futures office at 50 Victoria Street, Grafton and pick up an entry form.