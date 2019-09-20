Skating extravaganza puts Yamba on ice

CHILLY FUN: Bowlo Sports and Leisure staff get rugged up before the start of their ice skating fun.

IT'S not often you will see a sheet of ice on the North Coast but it's exactly what you'll find this school holidays in Yamba.

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba have installed an ice-skating rink outside the club for the holidays and are inviting emergency services to come and have a try tonight between 5pm and 7pm before the grand opening tomorrow.

"Firies, SES and local police and their families from Grafton to Lawrence to Wooloweyah are invited to come along be the first to try out the ice skating, for free,” said the club's marketing manager Blake Wolfe.

"We wanted to to say thankyou for the work they did during the fires and this was a good opportunity to give back.”

Mr Wolfe said it was the first time something like this had been done in the area and he hoped it had "a bit of a wow factor” that would encourage people to head to Yamba from both inside and outside the region.

The grand opening of the rink will be tomorrow at 9.30 am and will feature a full program of activities including face painting, competitions, a live radio broadcast and a special visit from everyone's favourite Frozen characters, Elsa and Anna.

"Tomorrow will be a bit of fun and will run all day with the last session being at 7pm,” he said.

"We have pre sold quite a lot of tickets and we are close to selling out a few sessions so it is best people book a session before arriving.”

"We will also have free scones in the morning session and a sausage sizzle in the afternoon session.”

Mr Wolfe said there was a lot of talk about the new ice skating rink around town and was fielding all sorts of questions as to whether or not the ice was real and how you actually skate on ice.

"I have only ice skated twice in my life but my old rollerblading skills paid off,” he said.

"But again, we are trying to change the perceptions around what bowling clubs can do.”

Ice skating will be open to the public at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba from tomorrow and will run until November 6. Throughout the week the first session will start at 9.30 and final session begins at 5pm.

Free skating for firies begins tonight at 5pm and runs until 7pm, with a free sausage sizzle.