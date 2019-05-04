Skating into road safety

SAFETY FIRST: Workshops in Maclean and Yamba next week will teach kids the importance of road safety.

STRAP on your helmet and grab your board, a new program aims to tackle an issue that has left hundreds of kids injured.

Roads and Maritime Services Director Northern Region Vicky Sisson said momentum was key in educating kids about the importance of road safety awareness.

"Especially in local Aboriginal communities and children who are over represented in road crashes,” She said.

"Totem will facilitate skateboard activities focused on safety precautions, skateboard maintenance and how to correctly wear a helmet.”

Totem Skateboarding is a road safety program by Roads and Maritime Services to instil the ever-important message in our kids.

Whilst getting outside and staying active on bikes, boards and scooters is great for kids, NSW Centre for Road Safety Executive Director Bernard Carlon said education from a young age about road safety is extremely important.

"In the five years to 2017 in NSW, three pedestrians aged under 17 years have been killed and 127 injured when they collided with another vehicle while riding recreational equipment such as skateboards, roller skates, tricycles and scooters,” he said.

"During that same period, two children aged under 17 years have been killed while riding a push bike while 432 were injured in crashes.”

"We know that helmets significantly reduce head injuries in crashes with motor vehicles. Wearing a helmet from a young age will help children to develop it as a habit and reduce the risk of head injuries.

"This workshop will help educate children on using their skateboards, scooters and bikes in a safe way and remind children of the importance of always wearing a helmet when they ride,” Mr Carlon said.

The workshop is headed to Yamba on Wednesday and Maclean on Thursday from 4-5.30pm.

Twenty spots are available for each workshop, and there will be an opportunity to get a free Aboriginal designed helmet.

More information on the NSW Roads Facebook page.