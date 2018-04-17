Skeen helps Rebels get back to winning ways

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels were quick to shake off the effects of their first-round loss, with a tough 36-14 display against the Nambucca Heads Roosters.

The trip away to Coronation Park has always proved a hard one for the Rebels, and captain Karl Woodley said his side were itching to get on the front foot early on.

They put on two quick tries and were soon out to a comfortable lead.

"I think we might have gotten a little bit too comfortable with that lead,” Woodley said. "At one point a couple of blokes switched off a bit, and they scored two quick ones and suddenly we were back in a dogfight.

"It took a big effort from Jeff Skeen that got us on the front foot again. Skeeny went to that next level, and the boys just seemed to click into gear on the back of his efforts.”

Both Skeen and Woodley touched down for second-half tries in a rare try-scoring double for the front-row pair. Winger Ant Skinner also crossed the stripe twice to boost his tally for the season.

Woodley said plenty of eyes were on Rebels' new recruit Jerome Green at halfback, and the young playmaker impressed on his debut.

"For a guy to come in without a single training session with the side, I can tell you we didn't have too many expectations,” Woodley said. "But he just blew us out of the water. He slotted in really nicely with the boys.”