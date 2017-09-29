31°
Skier fitness the key to Superman's success

ON THIER GAME: The fitness of skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano has been one component of the success for Superclass boat Superman.
ON THIER GAME: The fitness of skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano has been one component of the success for Superclass boat Superman. Debrah Novak

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: The October long weekend means just three things if you're in the Clarence Valley region: school holidays, footy finals weekend and the best water skiers in the nation fighting for victory at the annual Grafton Bridge to Bridge river classic.

Known to be one of the toughest events on the Australian calendar, the Grafton Bridge to Bridge sees teams made up of a driver, observer and two skiers depart the Crown Hotel on the Clarence River and race up to Harwood and back.

Unlike other events on the Australian calendar, this 108km round trip doesn't have a halfway stopping point for competitors. The physical demands of this race are what four-time winner and defending champion driver Darren McGuire, of the Superman team, says will decide who can claim victory at the second river classic of the 2017/18 season.

"This race will undoubtedly come down to skier fitness," McGuire said.

"For a long time our skiers Daniel Cotton and Daniel Graziano have been some of the fittest guys out there, and it worked to our advantage. But now everyone is catching up and there are a lot of fit young guys out there who can win.

"If you look through the competitors in Superclass and Unlimited, the two fastest classes of ski race teams, there are a number of teams that can either win or put pressure on the claim a podium.

"If we want to make it five in a row on the Clarence River, it is going to be much harder than previous years."

And it is with the thought of the Northern Rivers in NSW that McGuire's talk goes from just who can win, to how to win and why he enjoys racing in Grafton so much.

Not only is the race a 108km trek without a break, with boats passing each other in both directions - such is the width of the river to allow it - he said that water conditions and wash from other competitors can play a big part in the overall result.

"I've always loved this race, and I keep coming back because the town and river are just a lovely spot to be," he said.

"The conditions on the river can determine your race so dramatically in Grafton. I have seen it rough up there, and also raced when it is like glass on the water. Those are the record-breaking days, the ones where the weather turns it on.

"But before you can do that, you need to make it to the finish first. It sounds like a simple comment to make, but our boats have more than 2,000 working parts in them, and it only takes one to upset your day."

While the sound of the big boats cranking along the river will be the major drawcard at this weekend's event, there will be plenty on for the throng of passionate competitors who take to the water in one of Australia's most inclusive sports.

Beginning tomorrow, under 10 years skiers and those competing on a social ski will race during the morning. Things will ramp up in the afternoon as Superclass and Unlimited take part in a shootout to determine their starting order, followed by 'The Championships' event, that asks competitors to race two laps around Susan Island - swapping skiers on the fly at the half way point.

Sunday will see the main event take place from 9.30am AEST. For those not taking part, find a vantage point on the river banks to watch it.

