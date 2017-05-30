21°
News

Skills that pay the bills

Jarrard Potter | 30th May 2017 3:00 PM
Apprentice tiler Shannon Thompson will be an ambassador at today's Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase
Apprentice tiler Shannon Thompson will be an ambassador at today's Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORK will take up a large part of most people's lives, and Clarence Valley students are encouraged to learn about their Vocational Education and Training options at today's SkillsOne Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase at the Saraton Theatre.

SkillsOne general manager Kirstin Casey said the showcase was a means of taking career information out of the office and onto the screen in an entertaining and engaging way using video, animation and music.

"It gives students information about options they might not have thought of, so it's an exciting way to give them information and advice,” Ms Casey said.

"Kids are often told about a few different pathways that are promoted by careers advisors or parents that they're familiar with. The showcase covers 10 different industry sectors within the Vocational Education and Training space that they might not have considered before.”

Ms Casey said there were a number of industries that currently face a labour shortage or are expected to be needing labour in the next 10 to 20 years that students should now consider looking in to.

"We talk about how to connect people's passions with a career outcome,” she said.

"If industries are experiencing labour shortages, it can increase the job prospects of people who are trained in those industries which is always a positive outcome.

"Talking about careers is not the coolest but everyone needs to have a job, so the best thing kids can do is make choices about what they really want to do after school.”

WorldSkills ambassador and third generation tiler Shannon Thompson, who was a bronze medalist at the Worldskills National Competition in 2016 will be at the showcase, and Ms Casey said it was important for the students to be able to see what opportunities are available through Vocational Education and Training.

"We've had ambassadors at many of our roadshows, and it's been worthwhile to the students attending to hear their stories and get an opportunity to engage with them and find out if it's something they might be interested in,” Ms Casey said.

The Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase will be at Grafton's Saraton Theatre from 9.30am to 10.30am and 11am to 12pm.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  saraton theatre skills and thrills skillsone vocational education and training (vet)

Which bin do you throw dead animals?

Which bin do you throw dead animals?

AN INCREASE in dead animals and other inappropriate waste turning up in recycling could impact the cost of kerbside collection for residents.

Skills that pay the bills

Apprentice tiler Shannon Thompson will be an ambassador at today's Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase

Skills and Thrills Showcase in Grafton tomorrow

Wicks slams 'cheque book club' call

Grafton Ghosts have enjoyed an unbeaten first half of the 2017 Group 2 Rugby League season including the Viv Hodge Memorial Trophy against South Grafton Rebels with captain-coach Danny Wicks at the helm.

Ghosts captain-coach jumps to defence of club's homegrown pride

Nocturnal Tapes new single just the start

Nocturnal Tapes

Yamba duo release first single on Sony

Local Partners

Go Art is back for another brilliant exhibition

Youth and opens combined art competition Go Art returns for another year, with exhibitions closing soon

Which bin do you throw dead animals?

Clarence Valley Council waste disposal process at Grafton Regional Landfill.

Contaminated waste proving a costly issue for council recycling

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

New lease of life in the Clarence Valley for equestrian team sport

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

Nocturnal Tapes new single just the start

"Is It Too Late” first taste of upcoming EP for Yamba electronic act

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

Position, Aspect, and Return

21/4 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 2 $945,000

For the astute buyer taking stock of good buying opportunities in our marketplace, it will fast become obvious that they are hard to find. The good news is that...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Invest or Nest

1/12 Kookaburra Court, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $339,000

Whether you are looking for an easy-care investment or a comfortable low maintenance home for your retirement, this well presented and conveniently located lowset...

Renovated on the Riverbank

18 Martins Point Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $330,000

When you look at the asking price measured against the current rental of $400 per week, possibly the best feature of this riverbank home is the rental return...

Cheap Three Bedroom Home

65 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 1 $330,000

This three bedroom home is on the market at $330,000. Needs a little work but for this price you cannot beat it. Long term tenants are keen to stay. With house...

APARTMENTS 2 &amp; 5 STILL AVAILABLE

31 Victoria Street, Grafton 2460

Apartment 3 2 1 From $475,000

Retaining its classic mid-century facade "RIVERA TERRACE" is nestled in one of Grafton's most sought after Riverfront locations, surrounded by historical buildings...

Central Iluka Home On A Large Block

3 Young Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Nestled in a garden setting and a very short stroll to Iluka Bay and shops, lies a hidden Iluka gem. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious open...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Perfect Investment Opportunity Awaits!!

48 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

We bring to you 48 and 48b Bush Drive. Situated in South Grafton, this property offers the opportunity to earn dual income under the one dwelling. The upstairs...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!