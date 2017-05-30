Skills that pay the bills

WORK will take up a large part of most people's lives, and Clarence Valley students are encouraged to learn about their Vocational Education and Training options at today's SkillsOne Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase at the Saraton Theatre.

SkillsOne general manager Kirstin Casey said the showcase was a means of taking career information out of the office and onto the screen in an entertaining and engaging way using video, animation and music.

"It gives students information about options they might not have thought of, so it's an exciting way to give them information and advice,” Ms Casey said.

"Kids are often told about a few different pathways that are promoted by careers advisors or parents that they're familiar with. The showcase covers 10 different industry sectors within the Vocational Education and Training space that they might not have considered before.”

Ms Casey said there were a number of industries that currently face a labour shortage or are expected to be needing labour in the next 10 to 20 years that students should now consider looking in to.

"We talk about how to connect people's passions with a career outcome,” she said.

"If industries are experiencing labour shortages, it can increase the job prospects of people who are trained in those industries which is always a positive outcome.

"Talking about careers is not the coolest but everyone needs to have a job, so the best thing kids can do is make choices about what they really want to do after school.”

WorldSkills ambassador and third generation tiler Shannon Thompson, who was a bronze medalist at the Worldskills National Competition in 2016 will be at the showcase, and Ms Casey said it was important for the students to be able to see what opportunities are available through Vocational Education and Training.

"We've had ambassadors at many of our roadshows, and it's been worthwhile to the students attending to hear their stories and get an opportunity to engage with them and find out if it's something they might be interested in,” Ms Casey said.

The Skills and Thrills Careers Showcase will be at Grafton's Saraton Theatre from 9.30am to 10.30am and 11am to 12pm.