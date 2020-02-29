Skinner street humming with local fare

Small business owners in South Grafton come together.

WITH the growing push towards local, natural products, is the allure of the one-stop-shop supermarket losing its allure?

Marijke Vandervlist, owner of cafe and wholefoods store Kitchen Collective, certainly thinks so as Skinner St in South Grafton bustles with traders - some new and some more traditional.

Ms Vandervlist is passionate about sourcing local ­ingredients and pointed out that with the newly opened store Heka, it was now possible to fill your shopping basket with locally made products and produce in Skinner St alone.

Between fruit and vegetables at Farmer Lou’s, meat at South Services Butchery, health products at Heka and whole foods at Kitchen Collective, Ms Vandervlist said businesses could really complement each other.

“People can get their foods here, shampoo bars and soaps there,” she said.

“So you can do most of your shopping in this one section.”

She was a keen advocate for the many small businesses in the street, praising the “beautiful atmosphere” and close-knit community that came with it.

“The atmosphere in this street is just incredible,” she said.

Recently, small business owners, self-employed professionals and other business heads met for the first time to share ideas, discuss strategies and troubleshoot problems.

“I think it was a very good meeting and I think most people got a lot out of it,” Ms Vandervlist said.

“It was great to see different people from different directions, we had a business lawyer, a banker and beautician.”

“We could all bring something in.”

The monthly Business Owners Meet-up is held above the Clarence Kitchen Collective every last Tuesday of the month at 9.30am.