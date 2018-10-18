Skinny red kelpie found in the trash at Killarney

Kenny the kelpie for Killarney is up for adoption through the Southern Downs ARK.

THE team at dog and cat rescue service Southern Downs Ark is keen to find the owner of a red kelpie found in a skip bin at the Killarney dump on October 16.

If no owner comes forward, ARK will adopt out the dog.

ARK president Ann Simon said a Killarney resident found "Kenny" and called the pound.

"It was actually the pound man who took him out of the dumpster," Mrs Simon said.

"God knows how he got there or why he got there."

The red kelpie was skinny, but Mrs Simon said he didn't seem undernourished, making her think he hadn't been trapped in the skip all that long.

"He's very lean - to my mind he's thin, but I know working dogs are supposed to be thin," she said. "Whether that's because he was a working dog or not, I don't know."

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman said the dog was seen roaming the dump and had somehow jumped into the skip bin.

"He was collared but not micro-chipped or registered," the spokesman said.

Kelpies are known for their ability to leap fences, but Mrs Simon doubts he was able to clear the skip bin's high walls.

"How he got into the dumpster is anybody's guess," she said.

The ARK volunteers named the dog Kenny Rogers.

"He's Kenny the kelpie from Killarney and because he has a bit of white around his muzzle he looks like Kenny Rogers, so we called him Kenny Rogers," Mrs Simon said.

"He is a lovely, quiet, gentle dog. He's probably about eight years old, but that's all guesswork."

Kenny had a full health check-up and the ARK volunteers arranged for his desexing, vaccinations, worming and registration.

Anyone willing to adopt him is welcome to submit an expression of interest. Visit www.southerndownsark.com.