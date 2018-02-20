Menu
Rubbish truck load on fire in Ulmarra
Truck catches alight on Pacific Highway

Caitlan Charles
20th Feb 2018 4:00 AM

IT COULD have been much worse for the driver of a truck carrying industrial waste that caught alight on the Pacific Highway.

When firefighters received a call out to a rubbish fire in the back of a truck yesterday, the driver was praised for removing the industrial skip from the truck bed.

The J R Richards and Sons truck was carrying a skip through Cowper when the contents of the skip caught alight.

The driver of the truck was quick to unload the skip bin, which Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service district manager Stuart Watts described as "quick thinking" by the driver.

Mr Watts said RFS received the call-out to the blaze about 12.50pm.

"Given the contents of the skip bin, Fire and Rescue NSW also responded," he said.

"They were first on scene and attacked the blaze. RFS turned up soon after and carried out operations.

"There was a minor traffic issue to the southbound lane, which was soon resolved once the fire was contained."

Mr Watts said the fire was completely out by 1.50pm, after brigades from Ulmarra and Gulmarrad had finished drenching the bin to stop the fire re-igniting.

Mr Watts said with the bin being an industrial skip full of metal and timber from a building site, there was no way to determine what started the fire.

J R Richards and Sons have been contacted for comment.

Grafton Daily Examiner
