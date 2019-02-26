Skipper hits ton for Colts

CRICKET: He might have ridden his luck for most of it , but a captain's knock from Luke Cox has put Coutts-Coffs Colts in the box seat in their clash against Coffs Diggers.

Cox brought up his century, his first for the 2018-19 North Coast Premier League season, in emphatic fashion as he smoked the ball to the boundary rope.

It had become a common sight for the Diggers fielders - Cox found the rope 18 times and cleared it once in his 118 from 121 balls.

But it was not all smooth sailing.

"I got dropped at second slip on about one, and then I think I got dropped three more times before I hit 40,” Cox said. "I rode the luck a little bit.”

A clip over the ear from wicketkeeper Trent Slaviero at the drinks break was enough to get him focused.

"He told me to pull my head in, and I actually listened,” Cox said. "I started playing better shots, looking for where the fielders were and I didn't give another chance until I got out.

"I was trying to hit my way into some form and it is good to get runs, but it doesn't really count for much when it comes to the next game.”

It was just a lack of partners that kept Colts from going big with Ben Martin (16*) the only other player to reach double figures in the side's score of 176.

Diggers' opening seamer Dom Beaumont (4 for 30 off 11.2) ran through the tail in his second spell.

The day went from good to great for Colts when Eli Fahey (3 for 15 off 7) and Zac Page (1 for 23 off 12) dismantled the Diggers top order.

Stephen Meakins (17*) righted the ship alongside Lachlan Carlyle (9) but two late wickets to Trent Statham (2 for 11 off 7) have Diggers struggling at 6-57.

"We're definitely on top but we still have to bowl well next week,” Cox said. "They still have a couple of good batsmen left in the shed and it is only another 110 runs.

"We need to be on fire from the first ball.”

COUTTS-COFFS COLTS V DIGGERS

At Fitzroy Oval

Umpires: John Pearce, Rob Pye

Coutts-Coffs 1st Innings

B Carroll b D Beaumont 4

L Cox c GA Singh b LC Carlyle 119

E Fahey run out 0

T Statham b LC Carlyle 6

T Parkins c T Adams b LC Carlyle 4

T Britnell b T Adams 4

BA Martin not out 16

LS Davis b T Adams 0

RJ Mulhearn b D Beaumont 1

T Slaviero b D Beaumont 4

Z Page b D Beaumont 2

Extras (nb 3, w 0, b 12, lb 1) 16

ALL-OUT for 176

Overs: 44.2

FoW: 1-30 (B Carroll) 2-39 (E Fahey) 3-87 (T Statham) 4-127 (T Parkins) 5-153 (L Cox) 6-153 (T Britnell) 7-153 (LS Davis) 8-160 (RJ Mulhearn) 9-166 (T Slaviero) 10-176 (Z Page)

Bowling: D Beaumont 11.2-2-30-4, T Bailey 5-0-27-0, JW Ferrett 12-2-51-0, LC Carlyle 10-2-42-3 (3nb), T Adams 6-2-13-2

Diggers 1st Innings

T Adams c T Parkins b E Fahey 5

JW Ferrett b E Fahey 3

D Lodge c T Britnell b E Fahey 12

EJ Atkinson lbw b Z Page 2

LC Carlyle c T Slaviero b T Statham 9

SJ Meakins not out 17

KP Cunningham lbw b T Statham 0

GA Singh not out 2

Extras (nb 2, w 0, b 4, lb 1) 7

SIX wickets for 57

Overs: 29

FoW: 1-6 (JW Ferrett) 2-9 (T Adams) 3-18 (EJ Atkinson) 4-30 (D Lodge) 5-53 (LC Carlyle) 6-53 (KP Cunningham)

Bowling: Z Page 12-4-23-1, E Fahey 7-1-15-3, L Cox 3-1-3-0 (1nb), T Statham 7-0-11-2 (1nb)