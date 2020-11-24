Skipper makes costly error trying to cross Clarence bar

The skipper of a vessel that ran aground at Turners Beach in Yamba was forced to spend the night on the stricken yacht.

The skipper of a vessel that ran aground at Turners Beach in Yamba was forced to spend the night on the stricken yacht.

IT WAS a rough night in more ways that one for the skipper of a yacht that found itself beached while attempting to cross the Clarence River bar.

According to Marine Rescue NSW, last night the skipper of a yacht made a perilous attempt to cross the Clarence River bar at Yamba in the dark, missing it by about 100m.

After running aground on Turners Beach just south of the break wall, the elderly skipper called for help with a mobile phone before deciding to spend an uncomfortable night on board the yacht as it was smashed by waves before disembarking this morning.

Reports from the scene indicate the skipper was shaken but otherwise unharmed.

The skipper of a vessel that ran aground at Turners Beach in Yamba was forced to spend the night on the stricken yacht.

"The skipper did not have a VHF radio and had not logged on with Marine Rescue NSW.

A crew from Marine Rescue Iluka Yamba headed out to inspect the yacht but was unable to retrieve it from the beach, from where it will now be salvaged," a Marine Rescue NSW spokesperson said.

"This incident is a timely reminder of the importance of planning your journey, logging on and logging off with Marine Rescue and having a VHF marine radio on board."