Chris Wicks, manufacturing supervisor at the new Boral asphalt batching plant at Wellcamp. Monday, 4th Feb, 2019.
Chris Wicks, manufacturing supervisor at the new Boral asphalt batching plant at Wellcamp. Monday, 4th Feb, 2019. Nev Madsen
SKY HIGH: Construction materials giant's new $13m plant

Tom Gillespie
by
5th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
CONSTRUCTION materials giant Boral is reaching new heights in Toowoomba, as the company plans to launch a $13 million asphalt batching plant in a major developing business park.

The new 35m-tall plant, which the company said would double Boral's capacity and output in Toowoomba, will open in FKG Group's massive Witmack Industry Park in Wellcamp next month.

Products created from the raw materials, which come from Boral's quarry 5km away, would be used on road projects across south-west Queensland and northern New South Wales.

New Boral asphalt batching plant at Wellcamp. Monday, 4th Feb, 2019.
New Boral asphalt batching plant at Wellcamp. Monday, 4th Feb, 2019. Nev Madsen

Toowoomba's Asphalt contracting manager Matthew Keep said the plant also contained several new features and measures to improve efficiency and even use recycled materials during batching.

"It will lead to greater efficiency for the consumer, it's nearly twice the size of the original plant," he said.

"It has the ability to use new technology such as a water injection process that foams the bitumen, which equates to a 20-degree reduction in manufacturing temperature, meaning you're using less energy to make the same product.

"With the foam injection to reduce the temperature of the material, it allows the finished product to be transported further, so we can actually get it to the wider regional areas.

"The plant also has the capacity to incorporate 15 per cent recycled asphalt material, so that means you can lower your raw inputs."

( From left ) Chris Wicks, manufacturing supervisor and Matthew Keep, Asphalt contracting manager for Toowoomba and South West at the new Boral asphalt batching plant at Wellcamp. Monday, 4th Feb, 2019.
( From left ) Chris Wicks, manufacturing supervisor and Matthew Keep, Asphalt contracting manager for Toowoomba and South West at the new Boral asphalt batching plant at Wellcamp. Monday, 4th Feb, 2019. Nev Madsen

The new plant could also keep up to 3000 tonnes of raw material in sheds, in a bid to reduce energy drying it off should it rain.

Boral spent $1 million to upgrade access to its quarry as part of the investment.

The company also used Toowoomba tradesmen during construction.

Mr Keep said about 16 employees would work at the site, out of the 85 currently involved in Boral's Toowoomba asphalt division.

While Boral has its own placement service, the site has also been designed to cater for other customers' trucks, including the Toowoomba Regional Council and the State Government.

The new site will be opened by Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio on March 11.

