Skyrocketsinflight ready for take-off

MAIDEN PLATE: Skyrockets- inflight's debut won't be the be all and end all this weekend but you cannot deny the unraced mare will bring nostalgia.

This four-year-old mare ran in the 1125m Clarence Valley Tyres F&M Maiden Handicap with experienced jockey Matthew Paget taking the reins, yesterday.

Coming to the Butler stables after a disappointing start to her career in country Victoria, where she did not leave trials before she was sold off, the mare has little form to speak of.

However, trainer Morgan Butler witnessed the mare in the barrier trials and thought she had potential.

In her third barrier trials she was up against first, second, third and fourth horses who had all run five races or more and Butler thought she gave it some amongst them.

"We bought her about five months ago off a website we didn't pay a lot for her,” he said. "She is really well bred.”

She is the half-sister of John Shelton's Lucky Meteor and a progeny of the great sire Northern Meteor.

Butler said she still had a great deal of learning to do.

Before Saturday's race Butler talked to The Daily Examiner and he thought she would go okay today but would probably take a run or two.

Butler, who has been riding for years, and described her as one of the most difficult horses he had worked with.

"Threw me to the crap house quickly,” he said.

But he said the horse's attitude has improved.

"She couldn't handle anything in the stables, she would walk the box mad, her eyes would roll to the back of her head when we first got her,” he said.

Butler said his priority for the race would be the horse's education and the race would not be the "be all and end all”.

He will also have high hopes for stablemate Amata Sorella, who will run in the 1430m Studdy's Servo- Naeco Blue Maiden Plate at Grafton.

The mare is coming off a disappointing first up start which Butler thought was winnable.

"(My) main concern is the weather needs to be on our side,” he said.

"I don't think she goes too well on a soft track. We need the sun to come out booming and clear the water.”