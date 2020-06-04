Sky’s the limit for old gaol

An aerial image of the Grafton Correctional Centre.

A MUSEUM, town hall, botanic garden, indigenous embassy, hospital parking, emergency accommodation, or all of the above? With the imminent decommissioning of the old Grafton gaol, the sky’s the limit on what the site could become.

The Daily Examiner asked readers to give their insights and ideas for what the old gaol site could transform into in the future.

Peggy Downes suggested it become housing for the homeless.

“A lot of people in Grafton are kicked out of their homes so the workers on new gaol, highway and bridge were catered for,” she said.

“Why should these people be put out onto the streets and forgotten about with young children to look after.

“Actually put the building to some good use for the local and surrounding communities.”

Rhonda McPherson suggested it be turned into hospital parking while Helen MacGregor liked the idea of it becoming a tourist information hub.

Meanwhile, Marnie N Scott Grebert and Richards Gwilym had the same idea for a gaol-themed motel.

But for Trudy Ensbey, it was difficult to ignore what will happen to those who are directly impacted by its closure.

“Spare a thought for the officers and nurses, admin that have had their lives changed twice now,” Trudy Ensbey said.

“I don’t care what you turn it into but spare a thought for the family’s affected by this,” Trudy Ensbey said.

“Grafton has always been a close community. Let the people decide what it becomes.”

Only time will tell on what the future holds for the historic old Grafton gaol …