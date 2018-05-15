Menu
Adam Slater provides the Grafton Ghosts some go forward against the Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies. Group 2 rugby league 23 April 2017 Bellingen Park Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
Rugby League

Slater stars with rare hat trick as Ghosts slay Roosters

Matthew Elkerton
by
15th May 2018 8:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts front-rower Adam Slater has blown the end-of-season nudie run out of the water, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the side's 98-6 demolition job on Nambucca Heads Roosters.

Slater's hat-trick was only matched by the efforts of winger Carson Galloway who also scored a triple treat of tries down the left edge, but it was the big man that club president Joe Kinnane picked out as the Ghosts' best.

"He could have scored a fourth and a fifth if he wanted, he was on fire,” Kinnane said.

"He took the ball up hard, defended hard, and just did everything at a million miles an hour.

"He didn't kick any goals, but I wouldn't have put that past him with the form he was in.”

Centre Michael Curnow and dummy-half Todd Cameron were also impressive at Coronation Park, in efforts which have become a weekly custom for the club.

Captain-coach Danny Wicks also got through the full 80 minutes, putting his recently repaired groin to the test.

"He made a few good long-distance runs during the game, and he managed to pull up well at the end, which is a real positive for our side,” Kinnane said.

The Ghosts scored more than 10 tries in the 92-point victory, but Kinnane said it was a bittersweet win with his thoughts residing with the Nambucca Heads club.

"To be honest we hate winning in that way, it is not good for football in general,” Kinnane said.

"I guess with the bye last week, and the injuries we've had, it was good for those blokes playing to work out structures like that.

"But I feel for the Roosters' boys.”

clarence league crl grafton ghosts group 2 nambucca heads roosters rugby league
Grafton Daily Examiner

