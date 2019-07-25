Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Slavery charges in forced marriage investigation

by CHRISTOPHER TESTA
25th Jul 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two Tasmanians have been charged with trafficking a vulnerable person into Australia and keeping them as a slave.

A 52-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from a Launceston suburb were arrested on Tuesday, as part of a joint investigation between the Australian Federal Police and Tasmania Police.

"This activity stems from an AFP investigation into slavery, human trafficking and forced marriage that began in October 2018," an AFP spokeswoman said.

They have appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court and were bailed to reappear on August 13.

crime editors picks forced marriage slavery

Top Stories

    DV offender on the run busted in South Grafton with ice

    premium_icon DV offender on the run busted in South Grafton with ice

    Crime A BROOKLET man attempted to hide 0.36g of ice under his foot when stopped by police

    Delays on Clarence roads today and next week

    Delays on Clarence roads today and next week

    News Highway delays today and bridge work next week

    'My pop was sick and I couldn't help him'

    premium_icon 'My pop was sick and I couldn't help him'

    Local Faces "I am very happy to be doing this"

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards