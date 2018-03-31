Slice of Clarence life makes the grade

THROUGH TO SEMIS: Willow's Camp - semi finalist in the Moran Contemporary Photographic prize.

THROUGH TO SEMIS: Willow's Camp - semi finalist in the Moran Contemporary Photographic prize. Graham Mackie

THE Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize looks for images that interpret life in Australia, with an emphasis on day-to-day life.

Within the Clarence Valley, there could not be a more "typical” Australian scene than Graham Mackie's capture of a few mates enjoying a fire with the Clarence River flowing behind them.

Mr Mackie's low-light capture of the dusk scene has made the semi-finals of the international competition, with thousands of entries culled down to just under 150.

"I was just wandering around the property at night, and took the shot,” Mr Mackie said.

"It's taken on a digital infra-red camera, which gives a different effect.

"I've taken some really good landscapes with it, and I thought I'll take a few of people, and that one came up brilliantly.

"It was a shock ... it's the first time I've entered the photographic competition, though I've entered the (painting) portrait prize before.”

Mr Mackie will now wait until the 30 finalists are announced in early

April.

Each finalists wins $1000 and is included in the exhibition at the Juniper Hall Gallery in Sydney.

The overall winner is awarded $50,000.