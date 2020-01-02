Slip in to Yamba this Sunday

Imagine an inflatable water slide similar to this, situated at Yamba Bowlo and covered in kids having fun.

IF EVER there was a summer activity that kids were bound to love, it’s sliding down giant water slides.

The immensely popular Water Slide Day is back on again this Sunday at Bowlo Sports and Recreation Yamba with an all new line up of slides, including one for the under-5s.

Bowlo Marketing Manager Blake Wolfe said the response to the first water slide day last year was fantastic and it was natural they would run it again.

“It went extremely well with over 200 kids, it sold out,” he said.

“We thought why not bring it back, so we will have all new slides so it won’t be the same as last year.”

There will be three sessions, 11am to 1pm, 1.30 – 3pm and 4-6pm and bookings are advised. The sessions cost $10 each or $25 for all three.

Importantly, the parents won’t be left out with some outdoor food and a bar for them to enjoy while their kids go nuts on the slides.