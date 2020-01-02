Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Imagine an inflatable water slide similar to this, situated at Yamba Bowlo and covered in kids having fun.
Imagine an inflatable water slide similar to this, situated at Yamba Bowlo and covered in kids having fun.
News

Slip in to Yamba this Sunday

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF EVER there was a summer activity that kids were bound to love, it’s sliding down giant water slides.

The immensely popular Water Slide Day is back on again this Sunday at Bowlo Sports and Recreation Yamba with an all new line up of slides, including one for the under-5s.

Bowlo Marketing Manager Blake Wolfe said the response to the first water slide day last year was fantastic and it was natural they would run it again.

“It went extremely well with over 200 kids, it sold out,” he said.

“We thought why not bring it back, so we will have all new slides so it won’t be the same as last year.”

There will be three sessions, 11am to 1pm, 1.30 – 3pm and 4-6pm and bookings are advised. The sessions cost $10 each or $25 for all three.

Importantly, the parents won’t be left out with some outdoor food and a bar for them to enjoy while their kids go nuts on the slides.

bowlo sports and leisure yamba inflatable water slide water slide yamba yamba bowlo
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Examiner’s most read stories in 2019

        Daily Examiner’s most read stories in 2019

        News EXCLUSIVE, locally written content on local issues dominated the top ranking articles read by digital subscribers.

        McDonald ready for national test with NSW Breakers

        premium_icon McDonald ready for national test with NSW Breakers

        Cricket The Clarence star returns for a second tournament after impressing last year.

        Clarence Valley firefighters lend a helping hand

        premium_icon Clarence Valley firefighters lend a helping hand

        News OUR fireys are repaying the favour to those who helped us

        Nine people injured in 'horrific' highway smash

        premium_icon Nine people injured in 'horrific' highway smash

        News A two-car collision blocked a highway and hurt nine people.