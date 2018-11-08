SLOW DOWN: Time to enjoy the local life

IT'S no secret the Clarence Valley is a pretty special place for a holiday, and a new campaign is encouraging us to slow down and share its wonder.

Visitors come from far and wide to enjoy our mountains, rivers and sandy beaches, especially over summer when tourism booms.

But with the crowds, come frustrations. Queues form, car parks fill up, noise complaints rise and patience wears thin.

To encourage good vibes over summer, Clarence Valley Council has launched the Local Life campaign.

The key message behind Local Life, according to council's general manager, Ashley Lindsay, is for visitors and locals to slow down, be kind to one another and enjoy our big backyard.

"We all know over the holidays it may take longer to find a car park, order a coffee and even catch a wave, but if everyone remembers the simple things, like saying 'hello' and being patient, we can all enjoy the busy holiday period together,” Mr Lindsay said.

The campaign also encourages locals to lead by example.

"We can't complain about holiday makers walking their dogs where they shouldn't when locals are doing it too. If we lead by example, our visitors will follow,” Mr Lindsay said.

Local Life will be rolled out across council's social media channels, on street banners and in newspapers over the summer.

Real estate agents will also give Local Life fridge magnets to holiday renters with the message, 'slow living takes a little practise and a dash of patience'.