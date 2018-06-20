Slow start but Tigers look to the future

Grafton Tigers take on Sawtell Saints in Australian Rules at Ellem Oval.

AFL North Coast: A slow start didn't help the chances of the Grafton Tigers side, which was already missing three of its most experienced players for the match against the Port Macquarie Magpies on Saturday at Ellem Oval.

The Magpies took a seven- goal-to-one lead after the first quarter on the way to a 115-point win, kicking 25.17 to Grafton's 7.10.

Grafton Tigers president James Hourigan said the slow starts had plagued the side all season, but he was buoyed by the way the side kept competing.

"We're quite a young team, there's quite a few guys from the under 18s and they're still finding their feet,” Hourigan said.

"But they're still getting out there and having a real crack, and the fact we kept going was good to see.”

Hourigan said the side had dramatically improved over the year, but a combination of inexperience and injuries meant it had yet to put together a full game.

"I just don't think we've put together four good quarters, but when we do, look out,” he said.

The Tigers get a rest this weekend due to a representative round, in which six of their players will play with the North Coast Force.

The Grafton side will then travel away to undefeated Sawtell.

Hourigan said Sawtell had its hardest game of the year when it came to Grafton in Round 2, in the Tigers' best performance so far.