Many varieties of apples can grow in sunny spots in tight spaces.
Lifestyle

Small backyard? She'll be apples!

by ANGIE THOMAS
13th May 2018 4:00 PM

If you don't have a big backyard, being able to pick your very own apples doesn't need to be just a dream. There are lots of varieties of apples that can grow in a sunny spot in tight spaces as well as pots.

The Ballerina range of apples are columnar, which means they have an upright habit, making them ideal for small and narrow spaces. Ballerina Polka grows to about 3m tall but only 60cm wide, however will be smaller if grown in a pot.

It has medium-sized round fruit, which have green skin that develops red areas where exposed to the sun.

In spring the tree is smothered in very pretty white and pink flowers, which bees adore, and produces fruit on spurs close to the main trunk. Polka will need a pollinator to ensure the best possible fruit set and other compact apples such as Ballerina Waltz and Bolero are ideal.

Look out for the Fleming's Nurseries Ballerina range of apples in your local nursery this winter.

For container grown apples, choose a good quality potting mix and a large pot with good drainage.

