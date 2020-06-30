Menu
Grants of $3000 will be available from July 1 to help small businesses and not-for-profits affected by coronavirus get back in the black.
Small business grant up for grabs to help COVID recovery

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jun 2020 1:00 AM
SMALL businesses and not-for-profits hit by the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to apply for the NSW Government's $3000 small business recovery grants.

From July 1 these grants will be available to help Clarence Valley businesses and not-for-profits get back in the black, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"This cash can be used to help with running costs such as utilities and phone bills, as well as fit-out changes and extra staff training to create a COVIDSafe environment," Mr Gulaptis said.

The key eligibility criteria are that the organisation must have at least one employee, be below the $900,000 payroll tax threshold and have suffered financially because of the coronavirus.

Applications close on August 15 2020.

For more information, including checking eligibility and lodging an application, please visit www.service.nsw.gov.au.

