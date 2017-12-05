Small canvas no limit on imagination

ART CHALLENGE: 8x8 exhibition curator Penny Stuart with the canvases entries must be made on.

ART CHALLENGE: 8x8 exhibition curator Penny Stuart with the canvases entries must be made on. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IT looks simple enough, but to win a prize in this year's Lower Clarence Arts and Craft 8x8 competition, you have to think outside the

box, while keeping it all inside the square.

The competition, which has run for several years out of the Ferry Park gallery, requires an entrant to complete work on the supplied eight-by-eight-inch canvas.

Curator Penny Stuart said: "I think the small size encourages some people to have a go.

"It's not as daunting as entering a large-scale art competition and allows people to have a play and enter that wouldn't normally."

Despite the canvas,

entries are not limited to traditional painting,

with many different mediums entered over the years.

"We've had textiles, glass, ceramic, printmaking, all manner of things," Ms Stuart said.

"As long as it doesn't go beyond the size of the canvas."

This year's theme is In My Mind's Eye.

Entries are $10 for adults, and $5 for juniors, and are available at Ferry Park.