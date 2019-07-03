Earthquake rocks Alice Springs
RESIDENTS in Alice Springs were woken up by earthquake that hit the town this morning.
The 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Alice Springs airport at about 5.10am according to Geoscience Australia.
