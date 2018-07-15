Small fashionistas, big wins for our littlest racegoers

WIN 'N' GRIN: Target Best Dressed Little Lady 1-6 years Alexandra McGuren, 4 and runner up Chloe Johnston, 5.

THE future of race-going fashionistas will be in safe hands if Sunday's huge line-up of Best Dressed Little Ladies are any indication.

The most popular category in the Target Kids Fashions on the Field event, the judges had a enormous task of choosing two winners and two runner-ups from a line-up of more than 60 girls from tiny tots to young ladies.

In the 1-6 years category, four-year-old Jack and Jill preschooler Alexandra McGuren took out top honours with her pink floral ensemble courtesy of her now much bigger older sister.

Mum Jenaly said the outfit hadn't had an airing at the races before and was happy that something they already had in the wardrobe resulted in a win.

"We didn't really have a plan but it all came together quickly. We even borrowed her hat from a friend.”

Runner-up five-year-old Chloe Johnson's all-navy attire was also a stand out racing outfit. The Target dress, Myer cape and Best & Less Shoes outfit was something they pulled together yesterday, according to mum Jenny.

"She was happy about what she was wearing and getting up on stage is a big thing for her. She's really quite shy, so we're really pleased how things went today,” Jenny said. "She had her dancing face on today.”

The older girls also make the judging task near impossible, the rows and rows of stylish, elegant outfits an indication of the effort that goes into making this kids fashion day a success.

Target Best Dressed Little Lady 7-12 winner Madison Wilson, 9 and runnerup Mae Carroll, 10. Adam Hourigan

In the 7-12 years category nine-year-old Madison Wilson was named Best Dressed Little Lady. The Stanthorpe schoolgirl was home to visit her grandparents, the owners of Maclean Variety Meats, who also sponsor a race.

Her lace Dollcake dress, floral Collette bag and vintage jacket in classic pastel palate was the classic racing ensemble that transcends generations.

Runner-up Mae Carroll wore a French-inspired outfit in the patriotric red white and blue.

The navy beret was the starting point for classic tailoring that included red knitwear top and navy/white Spotlight fabric that mum Angela transformed into a skirt only a couple of days prior to taking to the stage. Mae is a seasoned finalist and former runner-up at just 10 years old, so expect to see more of her at future carnivals.