Small goals keep resolutions going

NEW year's resolutions are notorious for lasting no longer than a couple of weeks, with weight loss and improved fitness being the annual goal for many.

Jetts Fitness Grafton club manager Jo Powell said gym usage declined in the lead-up to the holiday period, but come the new year there was an onslaught of people heading to the gym to burn calories and fulfil their new year's resolution.

"Leading up to Christmas, we get a lot of people drop off in gym usage because obviously there's a lot of festivities going on, so usage does decline,” she said.

"After the new year, end of January but more so the beginning of February when holidays are done and dusted and work and school is back, we get an influx of people back in again.”

While research from the University of Pennsylvania suggests only 8 per cent of those who set new year's resolutions stay on track, Jo maintains there are success stories.

"It depends on the individual that comes in,” she said.

"What people have to understand is that health and fitness is a way of life, so you can't just decide today that I'm going to go in and in the next two weeks I'm going to drop 10kilos or I'm going to become super fit.

"It's a lifestyle choice.”

Jo advises budding gym-goers to start with a small, attainable goal.

"So they feel better about what they're doing, so that they know they can attain their long-term goals.”