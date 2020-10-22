Small increases at saleyards as prices hold firm

Andrew Jabour of South Grafton was selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor topped the bullock market with a pair of high quality 2-tooth Angus and Charolais-cross bullocks. The well-grown animals sold for 350c/kg at an average weight of 615kg to gross an impressive $2,152.50/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

Andrew Jabour of South Grafton was selected as the ‘vendor of the week’ at this week’s prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor topped the bullock market with a pair of high quality 2-tooth Angus and Charolais-cross bullocks. The well-grown animals sold for 350c/kg at an average weight of 615kg to gross an impressive $2,152.50/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 251 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 20th October 2020.

Grafton Fat Sale saw a small increase this week, again a good yarding of export were on offer. Bullocks sold to a slightly cheaper trend, with one processor not operating. Cows sold fully firm, topping at 305c/kg. Bulls also firm, reaching 316.2c/kg. Young cattle were mostly suitable for restockers, holding fully firm compared to last week.



Sale Highlights include:

A/c DG & BJ Scott sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 341.2c/kg averaged 706.4kg - $2,410.11 p/hd

A/c Leo Carlton sold a Brangus Bullock 340.2c/kg weighed 705kg - $2,398.41

A/c AH Jabour sold Angus Cross & Charolais Cross Bullocks 350c/kg averaged 615kg - $2,152.50 p/hd

A/c Tim & Stephanie Henderson sold a Brangus Steer 370.2c/kg weighed 515kg - $1,906.53

A/c WJ Clancy sold Charbray Steers 390.2c/kg averaged 386.3kg - $1,507.15 p/hd

A/c Evensong Enterprises sold Angus Steers 394.2c/kg averaged 431kg - $1,699.00 p/hd

A/c M & N Brown sold an Angus Cow 296c/kg weighed 565kg - $1,672.40

A/c Farmer Pastoral sold Santa Bulls 316.2c/kg averaged 927.5kg - $2,932.76 p/hd

A/c DG & LM Hoschke sold an Angus Bull 313.2c/kg weighed 925kg - $2,891.10

A/c Mark Nelson sold an Angus Cross Heifer 420.2c/kg weighed 270kg $1,134.54

A/c CA Lee sold Angus Heifers 408.2c/kg averaged 365kg - $1,489.93 p/hd

A/c Tallawudjah Pty Ltd sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 546.2c/kg averaged 206.7kg - $1,128.81 p/hd

A/c Ken Potter sold Angus Vealer Steers 538.2c/kg averaged 217.5kg - $1,170.59 p/hd

A/c Chokio Holdings sold Angus Vealer Steers 532.2c/kg averaged 122.5kg - $651.95 p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

244 cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market eased just slightly on bullocks with most heavy export steers selling between 330c/kg and 360c/kg.

Feeder steers topped at 410c/kg to average 388c/kg. The best of the cows sold to 305c/kg with most sales between 280c/kg to 295c/kg. Weaners continued on their strong run with light weight British steers selling to 582c/kg.

Heavy crossbred weaner steers sold up to 520c/kg. Weaner heifers topped at 534c/kg.

Sale Highlights include:

Ken Watters bullocks sold to 345c/kg weighed 700kg to return $2446/hd

G R & J A Pigg bullocks sold to 345c/kg weighed 669kg to return $2307/hd

G A & H R Granleese bullocks sold to 350c/kg weighed 520kg to return $1820/hd

D R Gibson bullocks sold to 340c/kg weighed 733kg to return $2491/hd

Watters Pastoral feeder steers sold to 410c/kg weighed 405kg to return $1653/hd

A V & R L Rann heavy heifers sold to 348c/kg weighed 420kg to return $1454/hd

Ricky & Megan Watters cows sold to 295c/kg weighed 550kg to return $1623/hd

L & D Thompson cows sold to 300c/kg weighed 633kg to return $1895/hd

Coombadjha Trust cows sold to 305c/kg weighed 605kg to return $1845/hd

Warwick Wilkins Angus steers sold to 558c/kg weighed 180kg to return $1001/hd

Karen Zylstra Angus heifers sold to 474c/kg weighed 233kg to return $1098/hd