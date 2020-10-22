Small increases at saleyards as prices hold firm
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents
There were 251 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 20th October 2020.
Grafton Fat Sale saw a small increase this week, again a good yarding of export were on offer. Bullocks sold to a slightly cheaper trend, with one processor not operating. Cows sold fully firm, topping at 305c/kg. Bulls also firm, reaching 316.2c/kg. Young cattle were mostly suitable for restockers, holding fully firm compared to last week.
Sale Highlights include:
A/c DG & BJ Scott sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 341.2c/kg averaged 706.4kg - $2,410.11 p/hd
A/c Leo Carlton sold a Brangus Bullock 340.2c/kg weighed 705kg - $2,398.41
A/c AH Jabour sold Angus Cross & Charolais Cross Bullocks 350c/kg averaged 615kg - $2,152.50 p/hd
A/c Tim & Stephanie Henderson sold a Brangus Steer 370.2c/kg weighed 515kg - $1,906.53
A/c WJ Clancy sold Charbray Steers 390.2c/kg averaged 386.3kg - $1,507.15 p/hd
A/c Evensong Enterprises sold Angus Steers 394.2c/kg averaged 431kg - $1,699.00 p/hd
A/c M & N Brown sold an Angus Cow 296c/kg weighed 565kg - $1,672.40
A/c Farmer Pastoral sold Santa Bulls 316.2c/kg averaged 927.5kg - $2,932.76 p/hd
A/c DG & LM Hoschke sold an Angus Bull 313.2c/kg weighed 925kg - $2,891.10
A/c Mark Nelson sold an Angus Cross Heifer 420.2c/kg weighed 270kg $1,134.54
A/c CA Lee sold Angus Heifers 408.2c/kg averaged 365kg - $1,489.93 p/hd
A/c Tallawudjah Pty Ltd sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 546.2c/kg averaged 206.7kg - $1,128.81 p/hd
A/c Ken Potter sold Angus Vealer Steers 538.2c/kg averaged 217.5kg - $1,170.59 p/hd
A/c Chokio Holdings sold Angus Vealer Steers 532.2c/kg averaged 122.5kg - $651.95 p/hd
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents
244 cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market eased just slightly on bullocks with most heavy export steers selling between 330c/kg and 360c/kg.
Feeder steers topped at 410c/kg to average 388c/kg. The best of the cows sold to 305c/kg with most sales between 280c/kg to 295c/kg. Weaners continued on their strong run with light weight British steers selling to 582c/kg.
Heavy crossbred weaner steers sold up to 520c/kg. Weaner heifers topped at 534c/kg.
Sale Highlights include:
Ken Watters bullocks sold to 345c/kg weighed 700kg to return $2446/hd
G R & J A Pigg bullocks sold to 345c/kg weighed 669kg to return $2307/hd
G A & H R Granleese bullocks sold to 350c/kg weighed 520kg to return $1820/hd
D R Gibson bullocks sold to 340c/kg weighed 733kg to return $2491/hd
Watters Pastoral feeder steers sold to 410c/kg weighed 405kg to return $1653/hd
A V & R L Rann heavy heifers sold to 348c/kg weighed 420kg to return $1454/hd
Ricky & Megan Watters cows sold to 295c/kg weighed 550kg to return $1623/hd
L & D Thompson cows sold to 300c/kg weighed 633kg to return $1895/hd
Coombadjha Trust cows sold to 305c/kg weighed 605kg to return $1845/hd
Warwick Wilkins Angus steers sold to 558c/kg weighed 180kg to return $1001/hd
Karen Zylstra Angus heifers sold to 474c/kg weighed 233kg to return $1098/hd