Small investment set to provide big return for Grafton

He might've arrived with $8000 to build a new shed for their gear, but member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis was keen to test out one of the Clarence Valley Rambler buggies. Adam Hourigan

WHAT costs $8000 but will return another million dollars to Grafton over the next 10 years?

It is a simple, one door shed.

The structure, built at the Grafton Greyhound Track, will house equipment for the Clarence Valley Ramblers group, who host their Jacaranda Rally at the track each year.

"We had 300 people here last year,” Jacaranda co-ordinator Lorraine Seare said. "And we have lots of equipment we set up as we take them around on day trips and entertain them for the week.”

As part of their week, the Ramblers ask guests to place receipts of money they spend in the town to keep track of how much is being brought in.

"It's usually around $80,000,” Ms Seare said. "But you know what people are like, only about a third of them put them in, so it's a lot more.”

This means that the guests visiting the Jacaranda City for the past 14 years have contributed more than a million dollars to the local economy and Ms Seare said the shed was a way of being able to provide for the group into the future.

The shed came from last year's NSW Government Community Building Partnership Grant, and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis dropped in to see the shed and enjoy some of the famous Ramblers hospitality with a barbecue lunch.

The grants are open for Clarence Valley groups and Ms Seare encouraged other groups to take advantage of the money on offer.

"It was such a simple process to do, I think it's a great idea,” she said.