Small rate reduction on books for local ratepayers

9th May 2017 5:00 AM
There will be pleasant surprises next financial year when rate payers notice a small reduction in their rates bill.
There will be pleasant surprises next financial year when rate payers notice a small reduction in their rates bill.

CLARENCE Valley ratepayers can expect that rarest of breaks in the coming year, a small drop in their rates.

The council's corporate governance and works committee will consider the council's draft rate structure for 2017/18 in Grafton this afternoon.

The proposed structure will include a 1.5% pegged increase, but 6.5% or $1.289 million will be lopped off the base rate as council removes the special rate variation IPART granted the council for 2016/17.

The new structure will reflect moderate increases in residential, rural and commercial land values.

There have been changes to some rates categories in line with a 2013 resolution to transition to a fairer, more even rating structure.

Yamba, Maclean and Townsend residential base rates have been increased from $350 to $380.

All business rating categories except Grafton and South Grafton, have been increased from $340 to $370.

Residential outside town areas and Residential A (coastal villages) will have minimum increased from $506 to $513.

All the other council rating structures remain unchanged.

The draft rating structure, if approved, will become part of the council's draft operational plan, which will go on public exhibition.

Grafton Daily Examiner
