Small rate reduction on books for local ratepayers

CLARENCE Valley ratepayers can expect that rarest of breaks in the coming year, a small drop in their rates.

The council's corporate governance and works committee will consider the council's draft rate structure for 2017/18 in Grafton this afternoon.

The proposed structure will include a 1.5% pegged increase, but 6.5% or $1.289 million will be lopped off the base rate as council removes the special rate variation IPART granted the council for 2016/17.

The new structure will reflect moderate increases in residential, rural and commercial land values.

There have been changes to some rates categories in line with a 2013 resolution to transition to a fairer, more even rating structure.

Yamba, Maclean and Townsend residential base rates have been increased from $350 to $380.

All business rating categories except Grafton and South Grafton, have been increased from $340 to $370.

Residential outside town areas and Residential A (coastal villages) will have minimum increased from $506 to $513.

All the other council rating structures remain unchanged.

The draft rating structure, if approved, will become part of the council's draft operational plan, which will go on public exhibition.