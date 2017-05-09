Small rate reduction on books for local ratepayers

CLARENCE Valley ratepayers can expect that rarest of breaks in the coming year, a small drop in their rates.
The council's corporate governance and works committee will consider the council's draft rate structure for 2017/18 in Grafton this afternoon.
The proposed structure will include a 1.5% pegged increase, but 6.5% or $1.289 million will be lopped off the base rate as council removes the special rate variation IPART granted the council for 2016/17.
The new structure will reflect moderate increases in residential, rural and commercial land values.
There have been changes to some rates categories in line with a 2013 resolution to transition to a fairer, more even rating structure.
Yamba, Maclean and Townsend residential base rates have been increased from $350 to $380.
All business rating categories except Grafton and South Grafton, have been increased from $340 to $370.
Residential outside town areas and Residential A (coastal villages) will have minimum increased from $506 to $513.
All the other council rating structures remain unchanged.
The draft rating structure, if approved, will become part of the council's draft operational plan, which will go on public exhibition.