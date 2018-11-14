Small samples a big deal at pathology

Hospital scientist Reuben Moss with qualtiy control sample for the biochemistry analyser inside the NSW Health Pathology Grafton department.

THEY are involved in more than 70 per cent of all medical decisions, and now they are inviting the public to take a closer look at what they do.

NSW Health Pathology Grafton, at Grafton Base Hospital, will put on a display at the front of the hospital tomorrow for International Pathology Day.

Pathology NSW Health Pathology Grafton manager Charles Chigwidden said the unit could deal with the pathology of up to 100 patients every day, with the unit staffed until 9pm, and someone on call 24 hours a day.

"We aim to get emergency department patients on average in 40 minutes to an hour for the common tests they require," he said.

Visitors to the display will get to see first-hand what happens to a blood sample with a virtual reality presentation.

The pathology department also provides blood product and other frozen products for emergency situations, and tests for a range of medical situations from mostly blood.

And with the health of the patients of relying on their results, Mr Chigwidden said procedures make sure everything was correct.

"We have extensive internal and external quality assurance program. The whole service is supervised by pathologists, and all the people have university or other qualifications in medical science," he said.