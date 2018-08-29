Small school shows big heart for drought relief

GENEROSITY and a caring spirit shone through when the Tucabia Public School community hosted a drought relief barbecue and activities day.

The small school of just 36 students from 21 families raised a staggering $1620 at the event last Thursday.

The money will go toward the Buy A Bale fundraising efforts and is sure to make a significant difference for some people in real need.

The school and P&C worked well together to co-ordinate the event and the students and community rallied in support.

The children, and even some parents enjoyed participating in a series of farm-based games and there was even a hay ride around the school.

School principal Heath Simpson praised the sponsors that provided raffle prizes and other support, in particular Variety Meats in Maclean who donated sausages, Ulmarra Hotel, Brushgrove Hotel, BP Marina and Maclean Fisherman's Co-op.

P&C president Samantha Bruce said she was overwhelmed by the support from local parents, past and present, who came on the day.

"So many people baked for the cake stall or popped in for something to eat, it was great," she said.

It is testament to the fact that it does not matter how big you are, if you have a purpose and you work hard, you can achieve great things.