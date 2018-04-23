Smartist Cat takes national cutting title

CUTTING: Grafton campdraft and cutting specialist Leanne Rose was given something to cheer about after her horse The Smartist Cat was a clear-cut winner at national level.

The Smartist Cat, which has impressed across many cutting shows in the past season, was recognised during the 2017 National Cutting Horse Championship awards in Tamworth.

Championship awards are determined by a horse's win rate and prize money earnings over a calendar year.

The Smartist Cat, which has been owned by Rose for the past three years, took out the championship as a clear-cut winner in the $15,000 Novice Horse division.

But that wasn't all for the champion after he was named runner-up in the $5000 novice horse division behind Sorta Smooth, collecting two hard-earned prize buckles for Rose.

In the $15,000 novice division, The Smartist Cat beat out second-placed Spins Gypsy Queen by almost $400 in earnings.

The champion horse's prizemoney has been a slow accumulator over the past year, and has included good showings in towns such as Casino, Tamworth and Armidale.

The Smartist Cat is a six-year-old gelding by the imported stallion WR This Cats Smart. While owned by Rose, the gelding is trained and shown by Dean Rogan, a professional cutting horse trainer from Casino.

Rose has just returned to the Valley after being on the road with her other horse Cat N Black for the past six weeks.

The pair have been preparing for the National Cutting Horse Futurity show at the end of May, where they will compete in the Classic Challenge and the Gold Cup.