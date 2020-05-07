Menu
‘Smash you in the face’: Racist rant

7th May 2020 4:01 PM

 

A woman working at a bubble tea shop has caught on video the moment she was racially abused by a woman who appeared to blame her for the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Li was at work at the Chinese business in southeast Melbourne last month when she heard a woman yelling outside of her workplace, according to the ABC.

"Look what we've copped because of these dirty b**ches," the woman seated on a park bench nursing a beer yelled out.

"Say that again," the worker, Jennifer Li, said back.

"You heard me. Dirty b**ches. Live meat, flies, covered in blood … bats. Good on youse. And youse come here. F**k off," the woman replied.

A woman hurled racist abuse at a worker in a bubble tea shop in Melbourne. Picture: ABC
Ms Li asked the woman why she hadn't stayed at home, to which the woman yelled: "Why don't you f***ing go back to China and keep your f***ing disease over there? You f***ing idiot."

The woman then said to Ms Li: "I'll smash you in the face. I'll smash you right in the f***ing face."

Ms Li had been filming the woman with the intention of reporting her for breaking Victoria's stage three lockdown restrictions, according to the report.

At the end of the video a male passer-by grabbed Ms Li's phone and told her to go back to her own country. He also threatened to smash her windows.

RELATED: Aussies in fight against 'racism pandemic'

She was helped by a bystander who called triple-0, and staff helped her get her phone back.

In the days that followed her workplace began receiving threatening voicemails and messages.

Victoria police confirmed on the afternoon of April 1 there was a verbal altercation between two women and a man. Police also said they'd received complaints about voicemails being left at a business in Carnegie in Victoria. Police hadn't been able to locate the offenders.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 'Smash you in the face': Racist rant

A passer-by grabbed at Ms Li’s phone as she filmed. Picture: ABC
