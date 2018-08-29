Green with envy! Old-time favourite sparks brunch war

MOVE over millennials and your swanky, upmarket smashed avocado - there's a new brunch trend in town.

And it's one us seniors are going to love!

Everyone's favourite frozen alternative - peas - is getting a makeover that could light up cafes across Australia: smashed peas.

Borsht - who dramatically fell at the final hurdle of Masterchef thanks to a pea-inspired dish - has been given a chance to redeem himself and his love of the green ingredient thanks to a new partnership with Birds Eye.

And unlike his tv cook-off, Borsht said there was only one winner in a battle between peas and avocado.

The new breakfast trend that could light p cafes across Australia: smashed peas Steven Woodburn

"We're reintroducing Australia to smashed peas in a way they've never seen them before," Borsht said.

"A pack of peas where you can eat like a king for a week or one expensive avocado - it's a no brainer."

The smashed pea recipe is just one of several developed by Borsht to get Australians excited about cooking with peas.

"The truth is, about three in four Aussie households have peas in the freezer but we just aren't sure how to use them beyond bangers, mash and mushy peas," he said.

Former MasterChef contestant and pea ambassador Ben Borsht. Steven Woodburn

"We'll change that."

And as for that pea-inspired dish that cost him his shot at the Masterchef title?

"I eat and cook with peas all the time," he said. "Obviously, I'm devastated that I didn't do them justice.

"If I could do it all again, I would have treated the peas with a bit more respect for sure."