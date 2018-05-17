‘Smell good’: World Cup seduction manual tips

ARGENTINA'S Football Federation is trying to contain an embarrassing scandal after it handed out a manual that includes advice on how to seduce Russian women during the World Cup.

The manual was handed out to journalists, players and coaches during a free course about the Russian language and culture organised by the national federation.

It included a section under the title: "What to do to have a chance with a Russian girl."

The advice included lines like: "Make sure you're clean, smell good and dress well."

It also said that Russian woman don't like to be seen as objects.

"Because Russian women are beautiful many men only want to sleep with them ... the advice is to treat the woman in front of you as if she is someone of value," it says.

Another extract said "don't worry, there are many pretty women in Russia and not all are good for you. Be selective."

The AFA said Wednesday that the material was included by mistake by the teacher and that it does not reflect the values of the federation or its directives.

It also said that it has been removed. Local reports say that the material was taken from a blog about Russian women.

Just a little deodorant and she can be all yours.

"The teacher responsible for the course selected information to give his assistants," Alejandro Taraborelli, who runs AFA's education department, said in a statement.

"Regrettably, at the time it was printed, there was the inclusion by mistake of a text that was never part of the course."

Two journalists that attended the class said an assistant entered the classroom and removed the manual and returned it later without the section on seduction, but the content on Russian women had already been published.

Argentina has been at the forefront of a grassroots movement to fight violence against women that has spread worldwide.

The manual's advice has triggered criticism from women rights activists and others after it went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The World Cup is being played from June 14-July 15.