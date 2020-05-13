Smelly discovery in Iluka has volunteers ‘elated’

Iluka Landcare volunteers back when it all began in 1996, planting trees and removing weeds to encourage native wildlife back to the area. Kay Jeffery is far right.

THE words ‘excited’ and ‘elated’ aren’t often associated with the discovery of poo, but last week in Iluka they certainly were.

The devastating impact bushfire has had on the koalas across the North Coast has been well documented as teams continue to scour bushland to try and assess the impact on local populations.

NSW National Parks have been at the forefront of this effort, undertaking bushfire recovery surveys with the help of local Landcare groups and volunteers.

So when Iluka Landcare volunteer Jeff Thomas found a number of koala scats at the base of red gums in the area between Iluka Bluff Road and Iluka, he was understandably excited.

“I couldn’t wait to ring Kay Jeffery, President of the Iluka Landcare group and tell her and the Landcare team the good news.”

The find was particularly significant as the area had been regenerated through years of hard work by the group to clear lantana and wattle which had been planted after sand mining ceased on the peninsula.

“I was so excited when we found the scats, particularly in an area that has been restored,” he said.

“It’s good to see all their hard work paid off,” he said.

Iluka Landcare volunteers back in the 1999, after a day of planting trees and removing weeds to encourage native wildlife back to the area.

To say Kay Jeffery was happy to hear the news would be an understatement too as the Landcare veteran explained it was the culmination of a vision 24 years in the making.

“I was absolutely elated to hear that all the hard work and careful planning 24 years ago had resulted in koalas inhabiting the site,” she said.

“That is tremendous news, the Landcare members can be very proud of the legacy that they have left behind.”

Iluka Landcare was founded 24 years ago and has worked closely with NSW National Parks ever since the formation of a key document – ‘A Restoration Strategy for the Iluka Peninsula’– which underpinned much of their work.

This included removing weed infestations within the Iluka World Heritage Rainforest, restoration of the Iluka Bluff precinct and restoration of potential koala habitat in former sand mining areas.

Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis praised the Iluka Landcare Group for the incredible work it has carried out over the past two decades which has resulted in a significant environmental outcome for the Iluka Peninsula.

“Sincerest thanks to Kay and the Iluka Landcare group for their unrelenting efforts in rehabilitating a degraded landscape and bringing the koalas back home,” he said.

“We’re ecstatic at the result and very proud of what you have achieved.”

Ms Jeffery added that the group were looking for new recruits and welcomed anyone to join.

“We’re always looking for new members, so if you want to do something for yourself and the environment, why not give me a call on 0400 753 053, she said.