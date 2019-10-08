Smidt making waves on Rip Curl GromSearch tour

CATCHING A RAIL: Corindi surfer Ryley Smidt in the surf at the Rip Curl Gromsearch at Merewether Beach in Newcastle on Monday.

SURFING: Corindi Beach surfing product Ryley Smidt has been making his presence known at the second leg of the Rip Curl GromSearch in Newcastle, after posting some top scores over the weekend.

Smidt posted the highest two-wave heat total of the 16 years and under boys with a score of 14.83 out of a possible 20 points.

His variety of exciting turns and snaps in the heat notched up the score that allowed him to progress to the semi-final at South Bar Beach.

Smidt has long been a strong competitor at a number of local events and has been hoping to take his surfing to the next level, with the GromSearch providing an excellent platform to take his chance.

The Rip Curl event has produced some national and international greats including Tyler and Owen Wright, Matt Wilkinson and Sally Fitzgibbons, among others.

The Australian series allows surfers from around the country to compete in a fun and engaging environment with each result in the four-event series earning surfers points that count towards a GromSearch national ranking, giving participants across the country the opportunity to compare their performances against their peers.

After the last event in Queensland, the top-ranked surfers qualify for the Rip Curl GromSearch national final where they then compete for the chance to become the Australian GromSearch Champion.

The National Champion then represents Australia at the Rip Curl GromSearch international final against the best junior surfers from each participating country.

Queensland surfer Archer Curtis will pose a threat after making his intentions clear with a a giant 15.4 two-wave heat total in his quarter-final heat, performing an array of impressive forehand turns to earn himself a spot in the semi-finals where he was to face Sunny Whitby-Otto, Emerson Raper and Smidt.