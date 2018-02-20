SMILE: Is Google's competition driving through town?

Here.com car capturing our town for their own mapping service, which is in competition to Google Maps.

Here.com car capturing our town for their own mapping service, which is in competition to Google Maps.

IF you've been leaving mowing the lawn, or cleaning up the yard for a few weeks, you'd better be quick. Your front yard might beamed around the world for the next year or so.

Residents have reported seeing a car from global mapping company here.com, formerly Nokia maps, and a competitor to Google travelling the streets of Grafton, with the car being snapped down Turf Street photographing our town.

And while our image will go out to the world but at least we can take solace is that the town will look better than it has in the past.

In 2010, the cars came to town at the worst possible time, just as the council cleanup piles littered the streets.

Piles and piles of rubbish lined the main streets of Grafton, with the Google cars dutifully capturing each person's year-long rubbish collection and beaming it across the world.

HERE Technologies is a company that provides mapping and location data and related services to individuals and companies. It is majority-owned by a consortium of German automotive companies (namely Audi, BMW, and Daimler), whilst other companies also own minority stakes. Its roots date back to U.S.-based Navteq in 1985, which was acquired by Finland-based Nokia in 2007. Here is currently based in Amsterdam.

According to Wikipedia, Here captures location content such as road networks, buildings, parks and traffic patterns. It then sells or licenses that mapping content, along with navigation services and location solutions to other businesses such as Alpine, Garmin, BMW, Oracle and Amazon.com. In addition, Here provides platform services to smartphones. It provides location services through its own Here applications, and also for GIS and government clients and other providers, such as Microsoft Bing, Facebook and (formerly) Yahoo! Maps. Here has maps in nearly 200 countries, offers voice guided navigation in 94 countries, provides live traffic information in 33 countries and has indoor maps available for about 49,000 unique buildings in 45 countries.