Smile, you're on CCTV

VIRAL VIDEO: Police have used CCTV footage to identify a brazen knife-wielding thief who invaded a South Grafton home.

POLICE have identified a male who broke into a South Grafton home armed with a knife while occupants slept.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the male broke into a McFarlane St home in South Grafton and stole a number of items.

Footage of the break-in, which occurred between 1am and 5am was shared on social media on Monday afternoon by Simon Boastswain who urged the community to contact police if they could identify the subject.

"Let's all pitch in and catch this crook before someone gets seriously hurt or killed," Mr Boatswain said.

The post has since been shared almost 2000 times.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Inspector Jo Reid said police had received a lot of information from the community following the viral video, and had identified the individual in the footage.

"We are trying to locate him and he will be charged with break and enter and stealing," Insp Reid said.

In the video, the male is seen entering rooms and returning with items including a handbag and what appears to be a lock box. At one point he enters one of the rooms wielding a large knife.

Insp Reid said videos posted on social media by community members were often helpful.

"Social media is the medium we have to get people talking at the moment," she said.

"It gets people to interact. If people have footage of incidents, they can give it to us, or let us know about (where they have posted) it so we can see what people are saying."

"Just like when we had the burn-outs (at Carrs Creek) the other week, this is what gets people talking.

"We wouldn't be able to put it up unless we're looking for help to identify them.